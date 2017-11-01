Breaking: Judge throws out Diezani’s application to facilitate her return from UK

A Lagos Federal High Court has dismeissed an application filed by Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum Resources, that she be joined as a defendant in an alleged N450m fraud case in Nigeria. Ex Petroleum minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke The judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawaon, Wednesday rejected her application which he said was bizarre and misuse […]

