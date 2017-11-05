Breaking News: Action Democratic Party (ADP) Chairman, Josiah Waziri Assassinated

Pages Navigation Menu

Action Democratic Party (ADP) Chairman, Josiah Waziri Assassinated

Nov 5, 2017

This sad information was made know to the public via ADP’s Twitter handle yesterday being Saturday 4th, 2017 ..

Chairman of Action Democratic Party ADP Jos East in Plateau State, Josiah Waziri Fursum, was murdered by assassins last night. His body was said to have been riddled with 16 bullets of the assassins..We urge security officials to do the needful as we suspect political motive.
Josiah Waziri was until his murder a leading light in Plateau Politics
Signed
Kayode Jacobs
Director Media ADP
