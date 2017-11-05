Breaking News: Action Democratic Party (ADP) Chairman, Josiah Waziri Assassinated
This sad information was made know to the public via ADP’s Twitter handle yesterday being Saturday 4th, 2017 ..
Chairman of Action Democratic Party ADP Jos East in Plateau State, Josiah Waziri Fursum, was murdered by assassins last night. His body was said to have been riddled with 16 bullets of the assassins..We urge security officials to do the needful as we suspect political motive.
Josiah Waziri was until his murder a leading light in Plateau Politics
Signed
Kayode Jacobs
Director Media ADP
See post ….
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!