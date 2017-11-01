Buhari calls Tinubu, condoles him over loss of son

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

President Buhari in a telephone call on Wednesday to Asiwaju Tinubu on behalf of the Federal Government and his family offered his deepest condolences to the Tinubu family over the loss of Jide.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said Buhari described the transition of Jide as “sad and painful.”

The President said that the nation had been denied the services and potentials of the resourceful lawyer.

He prayed that God would grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourned the passage of the promising gentleman.

The late Jide Tinubu was a graduate of the University of Liverpool, England. He obtained Master Degree in Maritime law from the University of London, and was called to Nigerian Bar in 1999.(NAN)

