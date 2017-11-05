Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari cannot block where I am ‘chopping’ – Asari Dokubo [VIDEO]

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has dismissed claims that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has blocked sources of his livelihood. He also denied allegations that he has been critical of the Buhari-led government because his means of getting rich illegally was blocked by the federal government. According to him, nobody can block where […]

