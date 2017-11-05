Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari orders fresh offensive against Biafra agitators, others

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ordered security agencies to apprehend persons or groups threatening the peace and unity of the country through inciting statements, instigate civil disobedience, riot and rebellion. Those who fall into this category include MASSOB, IPOB, among other groups seeking secession. The President gave the directive in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State during […]

Buhari orders fresh offensive against Biafra agitators, others

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.