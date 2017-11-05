Buhari orders fresh offensive against Biafra agitators, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ordered security agencies to apprehend persons or groups threatening the peace and unity of the country through inciting statements, instigate civil disobedience, riot and rebellion. Those who fall into this category include MASSOB, IPOB, among other groups seeking secession. The President gave the directive in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State during […]

