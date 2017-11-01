Buhari To Present 2018 Budget To NASS On Thursday

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2018 budget estimates to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, November 2, a prominent media outfit said.

Daily Trust quoted multiple sources at the presidency as saying that the Executive had completed arrangements for the presentation of the fiscal document to the National Assembly tomorrow.

Last week Thursday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, at its meeting presided over by President Buhari, approved the draft budget proposal.

Speaking on Tuesday, a source hinted that the president had gotten the approval of the National Assembly’s principal officers for the submission of the document.

“Yes, arrangements have been completed, the budget will be presented to the legislature this Thursday so that they can begin working on it in earnest,” said another source.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, had at the end of FEC meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja told State House correspondents that the Council will liaise with the National Assembly to determine when the president will submit the draft estimates for the consideration of the two chambers.

“We are liaising with the National Assembly because they have to approve the date for the president to come and address them to submit the budget. Before now, we used to submit in December, but now, the budget is ready in October. So, there is a very big difference,” he had said.

Meanwhile, President Buhari, last night, hosted principal officers of the National Assembly to a rescheduled dinner, at the new Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The dinner could not hold last Thursday because the lawmakers refused to undergo personal security checks at the Pilot Gate of the Presidential Villa.

The post Buhari To Present 2018 Budget To NASS On Thursday appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

