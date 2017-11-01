Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari to rescue education sector, orders for summit

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Education to convene a ministerial summit on education within the next few weeks. The President gave the directive on Saturday in Ilorin, in his address at the 33rd Convocation of the University of Ilorin. The president was represented by Prof. Abubakar Abdulrasheed, the Executive Secretary of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.