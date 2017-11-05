Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s aide, Obono-Obla sacked as chairman of public assets recovery panel

Nigerian government has removed President Muhammadu Buhari’s adviser on prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla, as Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, in a statement on Sunday, said that recent actions of Obono-Obla ran contrary to the enabling act […]

