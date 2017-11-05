Buhari’s Appointments: ‘South West Nigeria took lion share’

South West Nigeria took the lion share of the appointments made so far by President Muhammadu Buhari since he took office on 29 May 2015.

According to a list of 157 appointments provided by the Presidency on Saturday, South West Nigerians took 38, followed by the North West, Buhari’s region, which took 30.

North East and South East took 23 slots each, while North Central took 21 and South South 22.

The figures and names were provided in response to allegations that President Buhari had favoured the Northern part of the country in the appointments announced so far.

The publication proved the contrary.

Rather the South of Nigeria accounted for 83 of the posts while the North took 74.

