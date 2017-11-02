BVN Enrolment Rises To 30m – NIBSS

Kayode Tokede And BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

Followinmg the 14 days given banks by the a Federal High Court in Abuja on October 17, 2017 on the release of bank accounts without Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), customers who were yet to comply have been doing so as the number of BVN issued has risen to 30.655 million.

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) also disclosed that Lagos state with over 6.06 million Biometric Verification Number (BVN) enrolments leads nine other states in total BVN registration as at September 2017.

The report by NIBSS also disclosed that 82,667 Nigerians in Diaspora have registered on the BVN.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in conjunction with the Bankers Committee in 2014 launched the Biometric Identification Project to provide a single biometric database for all banks’ customers nationwide.

The data by NIBSS disclosed that Rivers state followed Lagos State with 1.63 million; Oyo State, 1.5 million; Ogun state, 1.48 million; Federal Capital Territory, 1.31 million; Delta State, 1.23 million and Anambra State, 1.2 million.

Others are Kaduna State, 1.12 million; Edo state, 1.09 million and Kano State, 0.92 million.

The enrolment by age showed that 59 per cent enrollees are aged between 25 and 44.

For gender, NIBSS said 40.1 per cent and 59.9 per cent female and male respectively, making a total of 12.2 million.

The breakdown revealed that between age 15-24, 4.68 million; 25-34, 10.71 million; 35-44, 7.43million; 45-54, 4.12 million; 55-64, 2.17 million and 65 above, 1.22 million.

NIBSS said the BVN enrolment in 10 locations abroad showed United Kingdom leading the chart while, China and France contributing the less.

NIBSS report said, “diaspora registration in top 10 location are 41 per cent in United Kingdom; 36 per cent in the United State of America; six per cent in Canada; five per cent in South Africa; three per cent in United Arab Emirates and Malaysia respectively.

“Two per cent in India and Italy respectively, while China, France both have one per cent.”

Meanwhile, banks have started reaching out to their customers, asking them to come and complete the biometric registration process.

A Short Message Service (SMS) by one of the leading banks customers without BVN reads, “Dear Customers, Your Acct is *********.Kindly visits any of our branches to enroll for BVN or link your existing BVN via ATMs, website or the through the bank USSD code.”

This is coming on the heel of Federal High Court’s interim order obtained by the Federal Government to freeze all accounts – corporate and individual – without BVN.

Federal Government said that funds in 46 million bank accounts that have yet to be linked to BVN will likely be temporarily forfeited, just as no fewer than 15 million Nigerians living in the Diaspora with about N3 trillion have kicked against the action.