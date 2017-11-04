Pages Navigation Menu

Green card: Soyinka to visit America – The Nation Newspaper

Green card: Soyinka to visit America
Less than a year after he turned his back on the United States of America over the emergence of Donald Trump as President, Prof Wole Soyinka is to visit America to deliver a lecture. The respected playwright and poet had last year torn his Green Card
