Green card: Soyinka to visit America – The Nation Newspaper

Less than a year after he turned his back on the United States of America over the emergence of Donald Trump as President, Prof Wole Soyinka is to visit America to deliver a lecture. The respected playwright and poet had last year torn his Green Card …
