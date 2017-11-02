Pages Navigation Menu

CAF lists 3 Nigerians among African players awards nominees

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Three Nigerian players are now in line for consideration for continental football awards in January after being listed among nominees by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the three players include overseas-based Victor Moses and William Troost-Ekong who have been nominated for the African Player of the Year award. Egypt-based Junior Ajayi who plays for Egyptian side Al Ahly has also been nominated for the African Player of the Year Based in Africa 2017 award.

