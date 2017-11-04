CAFCL Final: Wydad Coach Wary Of Ajayi’s Ahly’s Attacking Threat

Wydad Casablanca of Morocco coach, Hussein Amotta, has admitted that Al Ahly parade a fiery forward line, but he will not employ a defensive strategy against the Egyptian side in today’s second-leg of their CAF Champions League final.

In the first-leg played in Alexandria last weekend, Wydad held Ahly to a 1-1 draw and a goalless draw in the reverse fixture would hand Wydad their second Champions League title since claiming their first in 1992.

Expected to be in Ahly’s attack is Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi who was in action in the first leg for Ahly.

Ajayi who was a member of the U-23 Eagles that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, was last week nominated in the CAF’s 30-man shortlist for the Best Player Based in Africa Award.

And speaking ahead of the second-leg tie, Amotta believes “parking the bus” is not an option against Ahly’s fearsome strike force.

“Ahly boast one of the best attacks in Africa, so it would be suicidal to sit back and defend against them, hoping to win on away goals,” the 48-year-old former midfielder told cafonline.com.

“We must attack because there are flaws in the Ahly defence, while not giving our opponents space to catch us on the counter.

“Wydad achieved a great result in Egypt by holding Ahly, one of the most experienced clubs in the continent.

“But this final is far from decided. I want my players to relax, attack when it is opportune and try very hard to score the first goal,” Amotta stated.

The winner between Ahly and Wydad will pocket a record $2.5 million (about 2.1 million euros) and secure a place at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in December, 2017.

A win for Ahly will see them clinch a record ninth CAF Champions League title.

