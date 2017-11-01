Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cameroonian man dies after having s*x with his Nigeria girlfriend

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 37-year-old Cameroonian man has died in yet-to-be-ascertained circumstances in the home of his alleged lover in Ogboinbiri community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The death of the Cameroonian man, identified simply as Dr. Charles, a patent medicine dealer, on Tuesday, has, however, stirred controversies. Some indigenes of Ogboinbiri community claimed …

The post Cameroonian man dies after having s*x with his Nigeria girlfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.