Cameroonian Man Murders His 3 Children In Cold Blood – Very Graphic Pictures
What could have been the course of this? I can’t understand why a father will do this to his kids. Was he remote controlled? He is not a Nigerian though, but do Cameroon still have juju like us? This is gruesome and disheartening.
This Swiss Cameroonian national left his wife in Switzerland, travelled home with his 3 children. He strangled and stabbed them to death in his home in Kondengui District according to reports. He later went and took refuge at Swiss embassy in Yaounde, but has been handed to La Replique du Cameroun authorities.
This is unfathomable ..
