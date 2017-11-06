Pages Navigation Menu

CAN ‘attacks’ Buhari over silence on killer Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Nov 6, 2017

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his silence in the face of the massive killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen. Addressing journalists at Iwo in Osun State over the weekend, CAN President, Samson Ayokunle these herdsmen have thrown many families into sorrow and hunger due to the killings of their […]

