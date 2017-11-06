CAN breaks silence on Buhari’s anti-corruption fight

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has faulted the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying its ineffective and one-sided. CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, while speaking with journalists in Iwo, Osun State over the weekend said the current anti-graft fight was targeted against people from opposing political camps, while the President turned a blind eye […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

