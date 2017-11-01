CAN commends Fayose for Declaring intention to run for Presidency

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose for declaring his intention to run for president in 2019, Daily Post reports. In a letter signed by the association’s National General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Musa Asake, Fayose was described as honest and courageous. CAN, in the letter, described Fayose as one who […]

The post CAN commends Fayose for Declaring intention to run for Presidency appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

