Canadian Government honours Big Church Group ahead of 10th anniversary – Vanguard

Canadian Government honours Big Church Group ahead of 10th anniversary
Canadian Government honours Big Church Group ahead of 10th anniversary
Chairman, Big Church Group, Dr. Olakunle Oladunni Churchill has bagged an award and honour from the Federal Government of Canada for his unequalled services to humanity and philanthropic activities within and outside Nigeria. Olakunle received the …
