CancerAware Nigeria, ACT Foundation and Access Bank champion Early Cancer Detection in Nigeria with 620 Women screened for Breast Cancer

As part of their commitment to reducing the cancer incidence in the country, CancerAware Nigeria, a Lagos-based cancer intervention charity, has partnered with ACT Foundation and Access Bank to provide free breast screening to women in Nigeria. The goal of the Breast Cancer Early Detection Programme is to reduce fatalities arising from the late presentation […]

The post CancerAware Nigeria, ACT Foundation and Access Bank champion Early Cancer Detection in Nigeria with 620 Women screened for Breast Cancer appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

