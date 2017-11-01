Cappasity closes Phase 1 of the ARToken public crowdsale ahead of schedule

The Cappasity’s crowdsale has received wide public support – over 8,000 people registered on the portal and over 2,700 have already bought ARTokens. Cappasity decided to close Phase 1 of the ARToken public crowdsale ahead of schedule. In addition, the Cappasity platform will be launched in China as early as January 2018 on the Alibaba … Continue reading Cappasity closes Phase 1 of the ARToken public crowdsale ahead of schedule

The post Cappasity closes Phase 1 of the ARToken public crowdsale ahead of schedule appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

