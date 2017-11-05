Cavani Not Looking For Legend Status

Edinson Cavani says he is not interested in looking for legend status in Ligue 1, after he reached 101 goals in PSG’s win over Angers.

The Uruguay international forward has become an outstanding player since Ibrahimovic left PSG, scoring 35 goals in the 2016-17 season.

And Cavani is on the same path this season, scoring 13 goals already this season from 11 matches.

“I try to give everything for my team. Football is like that. Today we are here, but afterwards, we don’t know,” said Cavani.

“I give the maximum. If things go well, I’m happy for myself, for the team, for the club, for the fans.

“But I don’t play to be a legend. I play for pleasure, for the passion that I have as a football player.

“It’s a nice evening because we came here to win and we leave with the three points after playing a big game. We earned the three points.

“We are happy, we have done a lot of important things today.”

