CBN reiterates commitment to achieving forex convergence

Posted on Nov 1, 2017



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its determination to achieve its objective of foreign exchange rates convergence. Consequently, the CBN on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, injected another $195 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market. The apex Bank offered the sum of $100 million to the wholesale window and intervened in the Small…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

