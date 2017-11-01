CCB to arraign 33 civil servants before tribunal

CODE of Conduct Bureau will on November 7 , arraign before the Code of Conduct Tribunal two directors and 31 other civil servants on charges of false assets declaration . Head of Press Unit of the CCT, Ibraheem Al – Hassan , said in a statement yesterday that the defendants to be arraigned were senior […]

