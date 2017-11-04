Celtic Set New British Unbeaten Record Of 63 Matches

Celtic have today set a new British football record by going 63 domestic matches unbeaten courtesy of their 4-0 win away to St Johnstone this afternoon

Celtic cruised to victory at McDiarmid Park as goals from Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele, Olivier Ntcham and an own goal from Steven Anderson lifted them four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The historic result sees the Bhoys surpass their own record of 62 matches unbeaten, set by Willie Maley’s side a century ago.

Celtic remained unbeaten from 1915 to 1917, but that 100-year-old record has now been eclipsed by the class of 2017, who have not lost in domestic competition since May 2016.

Brendan Rodgers is yet to taste defeat in Scotland as Celtic manager, steering the club to the domestic treble during his first season in charge last term.

Celtic’s remarkable run includes 56 wins and seven draws, spanning 541 days since their last defeat, which came at the hands of St Johnstone towards the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

