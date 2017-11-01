Champions League Live: SSC Napoli 2 – 3 Manchester City

The brilliance from Dele Alli is that he did not panic! He smashed it and he got the deflection which made all the difference.

But it was because he stayed calm.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never lost at Wembley but he might be about to. Rubbish defending, from the Chelsea playbook last night. Casemiro dives in to meet a loose ball in midfield, nowhere near it and Dele Alli can carry it it forwards. He reaches the edge of the area, Sergio Ramos turns his back and Alli’s shot takes a huge deflection off Ramos and spins in.

Spurs flying!

Actions have resumed for the second 45 minutes in tonights matches.

WHAT a 45 minutes. The games at Wembley and in Naples have been absolutely breakneck.

Spurs 1-0 Real Madrid – Alli from close range, Alderweireld limps off Napoli 1-1 Man City – Insigne strike, before Otamendi header Spurs and Manchester City can qualify tonight Liverpool 0-0 Maribor – Wijnaldum limps off, Firmino hits woodwork PSG & Bayern only sides already through

Tottenham 1-0 Real Madrid (Dele Alli)

Wembley is bouncing now. Great noise inside the arena with Spurs going through if it stays like this. Spurs have been the better side, no doubt. That goal had its genesis in Harry Kane chasing a lost cause and forcing Nacho to clear his lines. Great persistence. Real turn it up a notch now and Casemiro has a shot saved. Napoli 1-1Manchester City

Manchester City haven’t lost a game since the FA Cup semi-final in April. Extraordinary run. They are up against it here but have plenty of quality themselves to still turn this around.

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Feyenoord

It’s a very short-lived joy for Feyenoord in Ukraine as Shakhtar Donetsk score two goals in three minutes through Facundo Ferreyra and Bonfim Marlos. Sevilla 1-0 Spartak Moscow Liverpool 0-0 Maribor Besiktas 1-1 Monaco Borussia Dortmund 1-0 APOEL Nicosia FC Porto 1-0 RasenBallsport Leipzig

Wednesday UEFA champions League matches are underway.

Manchester City, Beşiktaş, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid begin Wednesday’s games with a chance of joining Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern München in the round of 16

WEDNESDAY

Group E: Liverpool (5) v Maribor (1), Sevilla (4) v Spartak Moskva (5)



Maribor will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Spartak win.

Group F: Napoli (3) v Manchester City (9), Shakhtar Donetsk (6) v Feyenoord (0)



Man. City will qualify if they avoid defeat.

Feyenoord will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win.

Group G: Beşiktaş (10) 1-1 Monaco (2), Porto (3) v RB Leipzig (4)



Following their draw with Monaco in the early kick-off, Beşiktaş are through if Leipzig win.

Group H: Tottenham Hotspur (7) v Real Madrid (7), Borussia Dortmund (1) v APOEL (1)



Tottenham will qualify if they win.

Madrid will qualify if they win.

Dortmund will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and the other match is drawn.



APOEL will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and the other match is drawn.

Standings are provisional until all matches have been played.



WEDNESDAY 22 NOVEMBER



Group A: CSKA Moskva (6 points) v Benfica (0)*, Basel (6) v Manchester United (12)

Man. United will qualify (as group winners) with a draw. Their progress will be confirmed if CSKA do not win.

Basel will be through if they win and CSKA lose due to better head-to-head.

Benfica must win and hope Basel lose to stay in contention for a top-two place. If they fail to win they will be confirmed in fourth.

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (12) v Celtic (3), Anderlecht (0) v Bayern München (9)

Paris are through and will clinch first place if they win and Bayern do not, or if Paris draw and Bayern lose.

Bayern are through.

Celtic cannot finish in the top two but will seal third place if they win and Anderlecht do not, or if Celtic draw and Anderlecht lose.

Anderlecht cannot finish in the top two.

Group C: Qarabağ (2) v Chelsea (7)*, Atlético Madrid (3) v Roma (8)

Roma are through with a draw. They can clinch first place if they win and Chelsea do not.

Chelsea are through with a win, or a draw if Atlético do not win.

Atlético will remain in contention with a win, or with a draw if Chelsea lose. They will seal at least third place if they win and Qarabağ lose.

Qarabağ must win to stay in contention for a top-two finish. They will be confirmed in fourth if they lose and Atlético win.

Group D: Juventus (7) v Barcelona (10), Sporting CP (4) v Olympiacos (1)



Barcelona will be through, as group winners with a draw. They will also qualify even if they lose should Sporting not win.

Juventus are through if they avoid defeat should Sporting do not win.

Sporting will remain in contention if they win but will be unable to be finish in the top two if they lose, or if they draw and Juve do not lose. A draw clinches at least third place.

Olympiacos must win and hope Juventus lose to stay in contention for a top-two finish. If Olympiacos do not win they will finish fourth.

