 Charly Boy Spearhead Protests Against Libya Slave Trade At Libyan Embassy In Abuja | Nigeria Today
Charly Boy Spearhead Protests Against Libya Slave Trade At Libyan Embassy In Abuja

Posted on Nov 30, 2017

Following the genocide/slave market going on in Libya, Charly Boy aka Area Fada with other concerned Nigerians has taken to the streets to protest against slave markets in Libya. They took the protest to the Libyan Embassy in FCT Abuja.
This is coming after a report, pictures and video of slave trade emerged on the news and internet about how many Nigerians and Libyan are being sold in the slave market. Many Nigerian celebrities, as well as International arts has condemned in totality the unfortunate mayhem playing out in this African Nation and has called for prosecution against those who are responsible.
Bukola
Bukola
Bukola

Nigerians wake up,this is a huge slap on us all nobody is left out,with all this what is Libya embassy still doing in our country first of all Libya must go before anyrhing, if I have my way I will set Libya embassy ablaze before anything,see the way they are killing our leaders of tomorrow,why are Nigerians going back to dark age,I the Nigerians are strong,where are all Nigerian youths they are all going down and dieing all because of hunger,and another election is coming are we still going to vote?do we have leaders?what's our children future is going be…

04/12/2017 7:11 pm
04/12/2017 7:11 pm
