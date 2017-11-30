Charly Boy Spearhead Protests Against Libya Slave Trade At Libyan Embassy In Abuja

Following the genocide/slave market going on in Libya, Charly Boy aka Area Fada with other concerned Nigerians has taken to the streets to protest against slave markets in Libya. They took the protest to the Libyan Embassy in FCT Abuja.

This is coming after a report, pictures and video of slave trade emerged on the news and internet about how many Nigerians and Libyan are being sold in the slave market. Many Nigerian celebrities, as well as International arts has condemned in totality the unfortunate mayhem playing out in this African Nation and has called for prosecution against those who are responsible.

