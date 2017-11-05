Check out Toke Makinwa’s N1.2m Balmain camouflage sequel Birthday dress

Popular Celebrity, Toke Makinwa who celebrated her 33rd Birthday few days ago, has been spoiling herself with very expensive items and clothing. Toke wore a Balmain Camouflage sequin dress that cost approximately $3,365, which is an equivalent N1.2m to her ‘Issa Baby Girl’ themed party. The actress had showed off a green tote Hermes bag…

