Check out Toke Makinwa’s N1.2m Balmain camouflage sequel Birthday dress

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Celebrity, Toke Makinwa who celebrated her 33rd Birthday few days ago, has been spoiling herself with very expensive items and clothing. Toke wore a Balmain Camouflage sequin dress that cost approximately $3,365, which is an equivalent N1.2m to her ‘Issa Baby Girl’ themed party. The actress had showed off a green tote Hermes bag…

