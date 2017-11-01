Checkout New Most Viewed Nigerian Music Video On YouTube

Pages Navigation Menu

Effyzie Music diva and songstress, Yemi Alade has broken yet another record as her music video has surpassed PSquare’s to become the Nigerian video with most Youtube views. Two-time MTV Base’s Africa’s Best Female singer, Yemi Alade has broken a record as her music video for smash hit single “Johnny” has now surpassed PSquare‘s “Personally” …

Hello. Add your message here.