Checkout Photos From Toke Makinwa 33rd Big Birthday Party In Victoria Island, Lagos

Media personality, Toke Makinwa turned 33 on November 3rd and she threw herself a big birthday party in Victoria Island, Lagos state with a host celebrities including, Bovi, IK Osakiodwa, Toolz, Gbemi O, Mo Abudu, Michelle Dede, Uti, Ikechukwu and many more in attendance.

