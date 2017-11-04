Pages Navigation Menu

Checkout Photos From Toke Makinwa 33rd Big Birthday Party In Victoria Island, Lagos

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

Media personality, Toke Makinwa turned 33 on November 3rd and she threw herself a big birthday party in Victoria Island, Lagos state with a host celebrities including, Bovi, IK Osakiodwa, Toolz, Gbemi O, Mo Abudu, Michelle Dede, Uti, Ikechukwu and many more in attendance.  

