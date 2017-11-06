Chelsea beats Utd

Alvaro Morata’s second-half header secured Chelsea a 1-0 win over Manchester United in a compelling Premier League clash on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge ended in defeat. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Morata’s brilliantly-taken header in the 55th minute was the difference on another frustrating trip to London for United, with six of their last seven away defeats coming in the capital. United pressed for an equaliser, with Mourinho throwing all his attacking options on from the bench, but they did not test Thibaut Courtois enough in the Chelsea goal, mustering just two shot on target in the whole match.

