Chelsea deals blow to Utd title bid

Alvaro Morata’s second-half header secured Chelsea a 1-0 win over Manchester United in a compelling Premier League clash on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge ended in defeat. Morata’s brilliantly-taken header in the 55th minute was the difference on another frustrating trip to London for United, with six of their last seven away…

