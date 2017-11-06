Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea deals blow to Utd title bid

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Alvaro Morata’s second-half header secured Chelsea a 1-0 win over Manchester United in a compelling Premier League clash on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge ended in defeat. Morata’s brilliantly-taken header in the 55th minute was the difference on another frustrating trip to London for United, with six of their last seven away…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

