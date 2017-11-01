Chelsea news: We need Nemanja Matic back from Man Utd – Thibaut Courtois – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Chelsea news: We need Nemanja Matic back from Man Utd – Thibaut Courtois
Express.co.uk
Former United defender Phil Neville accused the Blues of making one of the poorest decisions ever seen in the Premier League on Tuesday by selling Matic to the Old Trafford giants last summer. And ahead of Sunday's reunion with the £40million man, who …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!