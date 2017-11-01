Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea news: We need Nemanja Matic back from Man Utd – Thibaut Courtois – Express.co.uk

Chelsea news: We need Nemanja Matic back from Man Utd – Thibaut Courtois
Former United defender Phil Neville accused the Blues of making one of the poorest decisions ever seen in the Premier League on Tuesday by selling Matic to the Old Trafford giants last summer. And ahead of Sunday's reunion with the £40million man, who …

