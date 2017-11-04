Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Mourinho and I must respect each other – Conte

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte ,has said that his relationship with Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho stops at mutual respect ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United, Skysports reports. Both managers have been involved in several touchline confrontations, dating back to October 2016, when Mourinho suggested Conte had, “humiliated” him and his players by celebrating Chelsea’s […]

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Mourinho and I must respect each other – Conte

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.