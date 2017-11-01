Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China Secures Deal With FIFA To Show 2018 And 2022 World Cups

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

China Central Television (CCTV) has been granted the exclusive media rights in China to show the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. FIFA has agreed to grant China Central Television (CCTV) the exclusive media rights in China for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The station is also to relay all other major international competitions until …

The post China Secures Deal With FIFA To Show 2018 And 2022 World Cups appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.