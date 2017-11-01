Chioma Okoye to promote Igbo culture with ‘Anyanwu Ututu’

Nollywood filmmaker, Chioma Okoye is set to officially premiere her latest drama series titled ‘Anyanwu Ututu’.

Produced under Purple Ribbon entertainment, the film, which aims at promoting the culture and tradition of Ndi Igbo, is centered on the life style of people living along the riverine area of Anambra, otherwise known as Omambala.

Billed for Friday November 3, at the Stanel World Event Centre, Awka, Anambra State, the event kicks off with a red carpet by 5pm while the premiere, which will play host to the five state governors of the Southeast, will also create a platform for robust discussion on how to advance filmmaking in the southeast, with a view to reposition region to regain its position in the country’s motion picture industry.

With veteran actor Chief Pete Edochie as lead character, ‘Anyanwu Ututu’ tells the story of Nwugo and Ikedinobi, who are in love, oblivious of the enmity that had existed between both families for decades.

Meanwhile, Ikedinobi is the only son of Nwafor and his father got him married to Ugoye whom he had no love for, though his parents believe the love will grow with time.

Speaking on the movie project, Okoye said that it was inspired by her love for the culture and Igbo family history.

“As a filmmaker, your starting point should be telling the world about your culture and tradition. We are going to bridge that gap by focusing on the cultures of our people starting with Anambra. We also intend to cover other part of the region to highlight out rich cultural heritage,” she states.

Director of the series, Chidi Chiama commended the producer for discovering that television stations in the southeast are being neglected due to poor programming and deciding to bridge the gap.

The post Chioma Okoye to promote Igbo culture with ‘Anyanwu Ututu’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

