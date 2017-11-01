Christ’s School 88/93 Alumni annual Olusola Bayode scholarship holds Nov 4

The fifth edition of annual Chief Olusola Bayode annual scholarship scheme and award ceremony is scheduled to hold on November 4 2017 at Christ School Chapel in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital. ‎JSS 3 students of the school are to benefit from the scholarship scheme with award of N50,000 each to support their education. ‎ […]

