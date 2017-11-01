Pages Navigation Menu

CIA release documents of Osama Bin Laden

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Central Intelligence Agency ( CIA )  on Wednesday released an  archive of documents and video seized in the 2011 US raid on a Pakistani compound that killed Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Researchers from a Washington think tank who had prior access to the newly declassified dossier say it includes Bin Laden’s son’s wedding …

