Cleric says men can marry their own daughters if they are born out of wedlock

An Egyptian Salafist cleric Mazen Al-Sersawi has sparked outrage, after a video in which he suggested that Islam allows men to marry their illegitimate daughters went viral. In the video, Al-Azhar lecturer cites prominent Muslim jurist Imam Al-Shafi’i as saying that illegitimate daughters are not officially attributed to their fathers and can thus be married […]

