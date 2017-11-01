College football rankings: First 2017 Playoff poll features Georgia, Alabama at the top – NCAA.com
NCAA.com
College football rankings: First 2017 Playoff poll features Georgia, Alabama at the top
NCAA.com
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings is here. Buckle up, folks. There's plenty to discuss. But first, a look at the complete poll: RANK, SCHOOL, RECORD. 1, Georgia, 8-0. 2, Alabama, 8-0. 3, Notre Dame, 7-1. 4, Clemson, 7-1. 5, Oklahoma, 7-1.
