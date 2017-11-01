Commotion as Fire Razes Access Bank In Ikotun Area of Lagos State

Access Bank Ikotun engulf with fire yesterday Tuesday 31st of October 2017, though the cause of the fire outbreak have not been ascertain or any lose of life until more investigation will be carried out the police or security opertives.

But according to an eyewitness:

It was a horrified experience this afternoon when i went to Access Bank ATM Branch in Ikotun, Lagos state, to cash out my last 1k before I become officially broke, As always, there were queue so i sat in one corner, Not dancing but i was just pondering on what I’m gonna have for lunch while going through my blog posts, all of a sudden i heard a loud scream I’m sure the guy was shouting FIRE in Yoruba, the shout attracted the attention of everyone even passersby could not but waited to see where the fire was coming from.. When we all perceived it was coming from the ATMOmo i became irregular.

I took a bold step Badadang, i stepped further and presented myself to one of the securities as a firefighter but was immediately despondent after his response, poor me. passersby and bystanders with those who came to make withdrawal were all feeling the same way with me. Hehehe At This point, everyone was eager not to put out the fire but to rescue the cash that was going up in flames. To cut the story sha.. in less than 10 munites the fire escalated and i could see the thick smoke oozing out of the building, At the end, passersby and witnesses assisted the bank officials in contacting the Lagos state emergency rescue team who came and doused out the fire.

READ ALSO: Tears Flow as Female soldier who died a day to her birthday buried (photos)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Loading…

Related

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com.ng Click here to read the full text on the original website.