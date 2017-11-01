Community devt: Ambode tasks envoys,others on CSR in 2018 budget implementation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has tasked embassies, missions, corporate bodies and other business communities in the state on the need to collaborate with the government by engaging in Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, in order to boost her current developmental projects in the state, particularly, at the community level in the 2018 budget plan and implementation.

Speaking at the inaugural CSR Lagos Business Luncheon, with the theme: “Matching 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Budgets to the Needs of Lagos State Communities,” held in Victoria Island, Lagos, Ambode, represented by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Tunji Bello, stressed that it has become necessary for the private sector to support the efforts of the government through CSR considering the increasing population of Lagos.

He added that it was in line with the all inclusive governance mantra of the present administration to include all in all stakeholders in areas of governance.

According to him, “The challenge has increased over the years because of recession in the economy which has stretched the resources of the government to cater for the weak and the old,”

He added that the people at the grassroots had risen to the challenges of their environment by engaging in self-help projects.

Ambode said the state had now reached a time when non-state actors must play more role in supporting the self-help projects and programmes of the communities.

He continued, “The 24 million people who inhabit Lagos State today, including the corporate players must see Lagos as one big family where the rich help the poor and where each is his brother’s keeper.”

Ambode said he looked forward to serious partnership between the private sector and the government in the next 24 months in the areas of needs assessment of the communities which cut across drainage rehabilitations, roads, electricity, pipe borne water, among others.

In his speech, the convener, Special Adviser to the Governor on Communities and Communications, Kehinde Bamigbetan said right from the inception, Governor Ambode had made it clear that he would embark on inclusive governance that would give power to the people at the grassroots for even development of communities.

He said this mission had manifested in the empowerment of the communities as community leaders were being carried along on projects awarded by the government in the various communities, adding that during the construction of the 114 roads, community leaders were allowed to play active part in the process.

Bamigbetan stated that apart of government’s efforts to reposition the grassroots, it had come to a point where CSR was greatly needed as government could not do all alone and needed the partnership of the private sector through CSR.

The special adviser emphasized that CSR would enable communities tackle their problems which had been spelt out in the needs assessment, saying that corporate bodies could include CSR in their budgets for 2018.

Launching the Community Needs Assessment Report 2017, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Fola Padonu disclosed that 16 items were identified in the needs assessment, which he said. Included drainages, electricity, roads, community halls, public toilets, motor parks, among others.

Speaking, Deputy Consulate General, Peoples Republic of China, Guan Zhongpi, said the Chinese government had been partnering with Lagos in the area of CSR and that more attention would be given to the needs of the communities next year.

He said the Consulate had previously implemented more than 10 CSR projects in Lagos, such as donating equipment to schools, sinking of boreholes at the Lagos University, among others.

Also, a presentative of Dangote Groups, Engr. Maman Ahmed, commended Ambode for the giant strides in area of infrastructural development within the short period of assumption into office.

According to him, “The issue of CRS is not new to us but this is an opportunity to further sha re development within communities.

” We view it as tripartite partnership between, communities, corporate bodies and the government. Its an all inclusive partnership that we must come together to achieve.”

Present at the event were representatives from, Chevron, Heritage Bank and several others which promised to partner with government in the area of CSR next ye

