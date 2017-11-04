Comrade Olajide Condoles With Tinubu Over Son’s Demise

By JULIANA AGBO, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party National Youth Leader aspirant, Comrade Wolimo Olajide has condoled with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the death of his son Kazeem Jide.

Olajide who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, described Jide’s death as sad, shocking and prayed Almighty Allah to give Tinubu’s family fortitude to bear the loss.

According to him, “It was a great shock when the information was broken that Jide Tinubu, a right Honorable gentleman of Asiwaju family lost the battle to the cold hand of death.”

“The sudden death of the APC national leader’s son is not only shocking but unfortunate and disheartening. Jide Tinubu has been able to make impact with his swift passage on this earth, may he find the eternal rest,” he affirmed.