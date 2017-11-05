Conte: Dropping Luiz Was Tactical

Antonio Conte insists the decision to drop David Luiz from the squad to face United, was purely tactical.

Conte preferred young defender, Christensen in the starting lineup and teenage Ampadu on the bench.

The decision led to talks of unrest between the Italian manager and Luiz, but the tactician has moved to rubbish the claims.

“It is a tactical decision,” the manager told Sky Sports. “There is Andreas Christensen in good form and we have Ethan Ampadu who is a good, young player at the club.

“We are conceding many goals so you have to find stability and solidity. We have to be patient with the team and defend in the right way.

“Manchester United is a really good team. They will want to win, like us. We have to try playing our football and be focused from the start to the end.”

