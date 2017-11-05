Pages Navigation Menu

Corporate social investment is key to the sustainability of our business – Stanbic IBTC boss

Corporate Social Investment (CSI) is deployed by businesses to help impact their operational environment. YINKA SANNI, group chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC in this interview examines CSI practice in Nigeria and how Stanbic IBTC deploys its CSI as part of the financial institution’s larger sustainability strategy for socioeconomic integration of the under-served in the…

