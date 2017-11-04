Corps members commend Gov. Tambuwal for fatherly role

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Sokoto State on Saturday presented gift to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for the fatherly role he played during their service year.

The corps members who visited Tambuwal to present their gift to him said they appreciated his support.

One of the corps members Ms. Ibiateli Christopher, said that they have enjoyed their stay in Sokoto and resolved to be ambassadors of the state wherever they go.

Christopher said that the gift was for the NYSC members to show their appreciation to the governor for a successful service year and urged other public officials to emulate him.

“We are here to thank you for your care and concern for our safety, welfare and career development during our service year, as you played an important role in making the past one year worthwhile for all of us.

“Some of us have resolved to remain behind to continue with our lives here in Sokoto, and we are also ready to render our service in the public sector if you consider it fit to employ us.

“But for those who have decided to move on with their lives away from here, we have resolved to be good ambassadors of Sokoto where ever we are.

“We are presenting this gift to you as a mark of appreciation and prayed for God to elevate you and to make Sokoto a shining example for other states of the federation,” she added.

Responding, Governor Tambuwal commended them for remaining peaceful throughout their service year.

He said Sokoto is peaceful, open and hospitable, and urged them to continue to give their best for the unity and progress of the nation.

NAN

The post Corps members commend Gov. Tambuwal for fatherly role appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

