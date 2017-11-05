Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am not ready to share pictures of my butt implant- Cossy Ojiakor – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

I am not ready to share pictures of my butt implant- Cossy Ojiakor
TheNewsGuru
Controversial singer and actress, Cossy Ojiakor made good her plans when she got a butt implant to blend with her humongous boobs. The outspoken entertainer who gifted her fans shops to celebrate the success of her butt implant, has said she is not
“My new massive bum is worth N1.5 million”- Cossy OjiakorInformation Nigeria
Cossy Ojiakor Brags About Buying Herself N1.5m Butt ImplantsOlisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.