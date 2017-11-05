Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Counterfeit christianity is veiled satanism – Nehanda Radio

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nehanda Radio

Counterfeit christianity is veiled satanism
Nehanda Radio
Counterfeit christianity is essentially veiled satanism and it is rampant in Zimbabwe and the world. “Man of god I receive!” they like to say. But what are they receiving ? In the end, the whole world will worship satan in a one world global satanic
The Provision of a Great SalvationVanguard
Giving thanks, before, during and after ThanksgivingLancasterOnline
REFLECTION | 'Let the greatest among you be the servant of all'InterAksyon
Times-Enterprise –Tempo (satire) –The Nation Newspaper –TheNewsGuru
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.