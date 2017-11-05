Court announce November 6 for Liberia Presidential election re-run

The Supreme Court of Liberia has fixed November 6 for ruling seeking a re-run of the October 10 presidential election in the West African country. Opposition figure and presidential standard bearer of Liberty Party (LP), Charles Brumskine, filed the application alleging fraud and irregularities in the first round and called for a re-run. The apex …

The post Court announce November 6 for Liberia Presidential election re-run appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

