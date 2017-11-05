Pages Navigation Menu

Court announce November 6 for Liberia Presidential election re-run

Nov 5, 2017

The Supreme Court of Liberia has fixed November 6 for ruling  seeking a re-run of the October 10 presidential election in the West African country. Opposition figure and presidential standard bearer of Liberty Party (LP), Charles Brumskine, filed the application alleging fraud and irregularities in the first round and called for a re-run. The apex …

