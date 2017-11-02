Court grants Atiku’s son, Aminu, custody of children

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye of a Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, granted Aminu Abubakar, the son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, interim custody of his two children, to allow them complete the third term in their present school in Lagos.

Magistrate Ayeye, in her ruling, held that the children should be in their father’s custody from yesterday (November 1) till January 10, 2018.

She gave the order at the resumed hearing of a child custody suit filed by the children’s mother, Fatima Bolori.

During the proceedings, Aminu informed the court that he had paid both children’s school fees for the entire year.

He persuaded the court to allow the kids live in his Lagos home, until the next hearing of the suit.

Chief Magistrate Ayeye, however, ordered Aminu to write a letter to the kids’ school, introducing Fatima as their mother and permitting her unfettered access to the children in their school, at any time of the day.

The court directed Aminu to allow the children spend weekends, public holidays, including Christmas holidays, with Fatima, whenever she is in Lagos.

Ayeye also ordered Aminu to deposit both children’s international passports in their mother’s custody.

The kids, who entered the courtroom at 1:28p.m. in the custody of their mother, played for a few minutes with their father, who arrived earlier.

At 2p.m., the parties moved to the judge’s chambers and hearing commenced.

However, few minutes later, the estrange couple’s daughter walked out of the magistrate’s chambers in tears, but she was consoled by a lawyer before she returned to the room.

The case was adjourned till January 10, 2018.

